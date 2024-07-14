Victor Das in Controversy Again: Assaults Police Officer in Assam's Kamrup

Victor Das, an instructor at a coaching institute, has once again found himself at the center of controversy. Known for his peculiar behavior, Das has now targeted the police, specifically attacking Dadara police station in-charge, Police Officer Arjun Talukdar, in Kamrup district.
According to reports, Das assaulted Officer Talukdar, causing injuries to his face and several parts of his body. This incident follows a previous report of Das dancing half-naked on the Dadara-Pacharia road in an inebriated state, where he created a ruckus and vandalized vehicles.
One of the victims, Kishore Thakuria, reported that Das caused severe damage to his vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01DV 5125, as he was traveling from Guwahati city to Guiya, a village in Kamalpur subdivision under Kamrup district. Thakuria, along with another victim, filed an FIR against Das at Dadara police station.
Based on the police complaint, Officer Talukdar went to detain Das for questioning late on Saturday, which led to the assault. During the police operation at Das's residence, his mother also argued with the officers. In a video that has surfaced, Das is seen using offensive language to abuse the police and a government official.
This series of incidents has further tarnished Das's reputation and raised concerns about his behavior and actions in society.