Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Apprehends Lance Naik for Bribery in Assam

In a swift operation, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption apprehended one Lance Naik Gouidur Rahman Barbhuiya, LC at Sadar police station at Hailakandi district of Assam for demanding bribe for giving relief in a criminal case. The arrest came after a complaint alleging bribery surfaced, involving Rs 6,000.
The incident unfolded when a man, recently granted bail from the court visited Sadar police station to submit the bail letters. Barbhuiya allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 6000 from the said person.
Subsequently, the complainant approached the vigilance-Anti corruption unit, leading to a well-coordinated operation.
Today, as the accused constable was accepting the demanded money, the Vigilance-Anti corruption team intervened, promptly arrested the constable. Currently, the constable is in custody of Vigilance-Anti corruption unit, and the team is set to transport him to Guwahati for further legal proceedings.
This operation underscores the commitment of authorities to eradicate corruption and uphold the integrity of the police forces. The Vigilance-Anti corruption team remains vigilant in its efforts to maintain public trust and ensure accountability with law enforcement agencies.