Vigilance Closes In on P&RD Engineer as Disproportionate Assets Trail Widens

The alleged corruption trail linked to Assistant Engineer Sushil Kumar Tamuli has widened further, with a long and shocking list of assets surfacing during an ongoing probe by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC).

On Tuesday morning, the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell carried out a search operation at Tamuli’s residence in Krishna Nagar, Beltola, Guwahati, in connection with allegations that he possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sources said the vigilance team reached his house around 6.30 am and began the search as part of the continuing inquiry.

Tamuli, an Assistant Engineer in the Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department, spent most of his service career in Karbi Anglong.

He is currently posted at the Chingthang Development Block under Hamren subdivision of West Karbi Anglong district. Despite serious allegations hanging over him, Tamuli had recently applied for voluntary retirement (VRS), sources said.

Earlier, complaints regarding Tamuli’s alleged corruption had been submitted to the anti-corruption wing, but no investigation was initiated at that time.

The matter resurfaced after Dispur MLA Atul Bora submitted a detailed list of Tamuli’s assets to the Chief Minister, flagging the scale of wealth allegedly accumulated during his service period.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s directive, the CM’s Vigilance Cell registered a case against Tamuli under Case No. 33/2025 and launched a detailed investigation. During the probe, officials reportedly found evidence of assets far exceeding his known sources of income.

Investigators alleged that Tamuli siphoned off crores of rupees from government schemes and invested the money in properties held both in his own name and through benami arrangements.

In Sonapur, Tamuli is accused of illegally occupying large tracts of land. He allegedly grabbed 12 bighas of land under an FS grant with a No. 1 patta in violation of rules.

A private educational institution ,Radiant International School, along with commercial establishments, was reportedly set up on the disputed land.

Apart from this, Tamuli is said to own a massive marriage hall in Guwahati’s Betkuchi area. He is also alleged to possess several bighas of land in Azara under his name.

During raids conducted by the CM’s Vigilance Cell at different locations, officials reportedly recovered 45 insurance policies, around 25 bank accounts, and a substantial quantity of gold, further strengthening the case against him.

Following the vigilance operations, Tamuli has reportedly gone into hiding.

