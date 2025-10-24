CM Vigilance Raids Zubeen Garg PSO’s Home Over ₹1 Cr Financial Irregularity

A team from the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on Saturday morning conducted a search operation at the residence of Paresh Baishya, one of the government-appointed personal security officers (PSOs) of late singer Zubeen Garg. The raid began around 10 a.m. at Baishya’s home in Sualkuchi and continued for several hours.

According to local sources, a 20-member team of Vigilance officials and police personnel carried out the operation. Personnel from Sualkuchi Police Station also assisted in the raid.

Speaking to the media, the village head said, “The CM Vigilance team arrived here around 9 a.m. and began searching Paresh Baishya’s residence. They collected documents, bank details, and money transfer records belonging to Paresh and his family as part of the investigation. Around 20 officers were involved in the operation.”

He further stated that Paresh Baishya was not present during the raid, as he is currently in judicial custody. “It has been over three hours since the raid started. They are still going through the documents collected,” the village head added during the early hours of the operation.

The Vigilance raid follows startling financial findings linked to Baishya. Investigators have reportedly traced nearly ₹1 crore in suspicious transactions in bank accounts belonging to both security officers assigned to Zubeen Garg. These transactions were detected after Zubeen’s mysterious death, triggering doubts over possible financial misconduct and prompting a deeper probe.

The Vigilance Cell has examined whether the large fund transfers were connected to the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death or the alleged misappropriation of his financial assets.

After the raid concluded, the Vigilance officials declined to interact with the media and refused to share details of the operation. When asked about the purpose of the raid and the materials seized, the team simply said that “people will come to know later” before leaving the location.

Also Read: 'Singapore Police Will Provide Full Report Within 90 Days': SDGP Munna Prasad