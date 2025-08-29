Villagers Fume After 13-Year-Old Assamese Boy Shot in Arunachal

Anguish and anger swept through Dhekiajuli Christian village in Lakhimpur district after a 13-year-old Assamese boy was shot at point-blank range in Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun on Thursday. Villagers, furious over the latest attack, questioned how long innocent Assamese lives would continue to be endangered across the state border.

“A little boy went to his uncle’s house, and now he lies in a hospital with a bullet in his leg. What is happening to society? If it was a fight between two adults, at least it could be understood — but this is a child. An innocent, poor child. A few days ago, two Assamese youths were shot dead. How many more lives will it take before someone acts? We want answers, we want solutions, whether from the Assam government or the Arunachal government,” a villager said.

As per reports, the boy was sitting inside his uncle Jogen Induwar’s garage in Naharlagun when an Arunachali miscreant allegedly opened fire from close range. The victim, originally from Dhekiajuli Christian village under Lakhimpur’s Laluk, is now undergoing treatment at TRIHMS hospital in Naharlagun.

Not an Isolated Incident

Villagers say the shooting is part of a disturbing pattern of violence targeting Assamese people in Arunachal. “This is not just about one boy — this is about our safety, our dignity. Every time such an incident happens, we are told the attacker was mentally unstable or some excuse. But the reality is: our people are being shot at again and again,” another villager said.