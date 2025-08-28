12-Hour Bandh in Arunachal Over Silicon Factory’s Toxic Emissions

Tension gripped the Assam-Arunachal border on Thursday as a 12-hour bandh was observed in Ruksin, Arunachal Pradesh, demanding the closure and relocation of the Aether Alloys LLP silicon factory located at the Industrial Growth Centre in Niglok.

The bandh, called by the Pollution Affected People’s Forum, Youth Wing, began at 5 AM and continued till 5 PM, completely halting movement between the two states. Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the inter-state check gate as shops, markets, and business establishments shut down shutters. Protesters gathered at the Ruksin check gate, shouting slogans against the Arunachal Pradesh government and the factory authorities.

According to bandh supporters, toxic smoke and gas emissions from the silicon factory are spreading up to 10 kilometres, severely affecting nearby villages. Locals allege large-scale destruction of crops, besides widespread health issues among residents due to pollution.

One of the locals said that despite repeatedly informing the authorities, the community does not want a silicon factory in the area as it emits toxic gases harmful to people. “Where will we go? We have been living here for generations, but now our lives are being affected because of this gas,” she said.

She further alleged that while villagers resist factory operations during the day due to visible emissions, at night the unit releases even more harmful gases, affecting not only local residents but also nearby areas. “It is not just me—my entire family and the generations to come will suffer because of this pollution,” she added.

The agitators further warned that they would not allow Ruksin and adjoining border areas to turn into “another Byrnihat” (known for unregulated industrial pollution). They threatened to block the supply of raw materials to the factory if immediate steps are not taken by the government or factory management.

The situation at the check gate remained tense throughout the day as the bandh paralyzed inter-state connectivity and local economic activity.

