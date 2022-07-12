Vineet Bagaria Suicide Case: Accused Baidullah Khan’s Residence Demolished

The Dibrugarh administration on Tuesday demolished the Dibrugarh residence of Baidullah Khan, the accused in the animal activist Vineet Bagaria’s suicide case.

The demolition has been carried out at Ghoramara in Lahowal at Khan’s residence which was built illegally. According to reports, Baidullah Khan is an Afghan citizen and came to Assam in 70s.

Reports also stated that he doesn’t have name in NRC.

The administration also demolished another accused Samsullah Khan’s house as he had also built the house illegally.

It may be mentioned that on Monday, Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station officer in charge Boloram Terang has been transferred with immediate effect amid the row of Vineet Bagaria’s suicide.

The development came after chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the members of the bereaved family of Bagaria last Saturday and assured them that strict action would be initiated against the police officials for alleged negligence in duty.

On the other hand, the Jorhat Sadar police station officer in charge, Raju Chetry has been transferred and will be taking over the charges of the Dibrugarh police station.

Earlier, Kaliabor MP Gaurav Gogoi wrote to the chief minister of Assam saying, “It is very disturbing to know that the youngster had to choose the path of suicide due to death threat. What is even more shocking is that this matter had earlier been brought to the notice of the police administration and the deputy commissioner of Dibrugarh by the victim’s family. Yet no one bothered to even register an FIR. If the police administration had acted on time, a promising youth could have been saved from death. The police officer responsible should be held accountable for not registering the FIR and not taking any timely action even after repeated complaints by the family. The case should be tried in a fast-track court and a charge sheet against the culprits should be filed within the stipulated time.”