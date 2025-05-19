Violation of Rights? SC Guidelines Flouted in Ex-AASU Leader’s Handcuffing, Say Leaders

The arrest and handcuffing of former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) general secretary Shankarjyoti Baruah by the Assam Police has triggered a political storm, with prominent student and political leaders condemning the act as "unlawful, unethical, and politically motivated."

Baruah was initially arrested on charges of inciting communal disharmony, with a suo motu case filed against him. He was granted bail by the court on Monday. However, immediately after securing bail, Baruah was re-arrested in connection with a recent clash at a petrol pump under Duliajan Police Station. The FIR in this case was lodged by individuals identified as Tanu Shahi, Navjeet Shahi, Raj Singh, and Akshay Yadav. Significantly, Baruah’s name was not mentioned in the original complaint, raising serious concerns over the police’s intent and legal procedure.

The Assam Police’s decision to produce Baruah in court in handcuffs has come under sharp scrutiny. Critics argue that such treatment is reserved for hardened criminals or those with a history of violent behavior or escape attempts — none of which, they claim, apply to Baruah, who voluntarily appeared before the police.

AJYCP President Decries ‘Terrorist-like Treatment’

Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) president Palash Changmai condemned the police’s handling of the arrest, stating that the display of Baruah in handcuffs was meant to depict him as a dreaded criminal or terrorist. Changmai emphasized that Baruah had publicly denied involvement in the petrol pump incident — a clash reportedly between two Hindi-speaking groups — and that available video footage did not show Baruah participating in any form of violence.

Changmai further alleged that Baruah’s re-arrest was conducted in a "mysterious" manner and suggested it could be an attempt to tarnish his image due to his rising popularity. He questioned the need to handcuff a cooperative individual and accused the authorities of shielding non-local elements while targeting Assamese youth.

The AJYCP leader also raised serious concerns about Oil India Limited (OIL) leasing the disputed petrol depot to an individual from Uttar Pradesh, identified as B.N. Singh. Changmai demanded the immediate cancellation of the lease, arguing that such economic opportunities should be reserved for unemployed Assamese youth. He warned that failure to act would prompt AJYCP and allied regional groups to launch an agitation to shut down the depot.

AJP Chief Questions Constitutional Violations

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi echoed similar concerns, denouncing the use of handcuffs on Baruah as a violation of constitutional and human rights. “Parading a former student leader in handcuffs in full public view reflects the treatment given to hardened criminals,” Gogoi remarked.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court has laid down clear directives regarding the use of handcuffs — to be used only in extreme cases where there is a real threat of escape or violence. Gogoi said Baruah’s case did not meet any of those criteria, calling the action a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty.

Gogoi questioned the chain of command behind the decision: “Why did the police need to handcuff someone who presented himself voluntarily? Who ordered this treatment? The DGP and Chief Minister must answer.”

He also warned that such misuse of state power could deepen communal distrust and further alienate local communities in Assam.

Rising Outrage

The dual arrest and public handcuffing of Shankarjyoti Baruah have sparked widespread outrage, with student bodies, civil society organizations, and opposition parties questioning the state government’s intent and the impartiality of law enforcement. Many see the act as part of a broader trend of political suppression and marginalization of vocal regional leaders.

