Breaking: Ex AASU Leader Sankor Jyoti Baruah Finally Arrested, 10 Sections Imposed

Former All Assam Students' Union (AASU) general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah has been arrested by Dibrugarh police in connection with a violent clash that broke out at a petrol pump in Duliajan. He was initially detained by Duliajan police on Sunday night and brought under heavy security to the Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station for further interrogation. His formal arrest was made on Monday following preliminary inquiries. He was arrested in connection with two cases, 89/2025 and 90/2025. In case 90/2025, he has been booked under ten sections.

Advertisment

The incident, which reportedly involved a clash between three groups comprising around 20 individuals, left four petrol pump employees injured. An FIR filed by a woman triggered the police action, and Baruah was subjected to a mandatory medical examination before being taken into custody. Upon his arrival at the station, journalists were not permitted to question him.

In his statement to the police, Baruah claimed he had gone to the petrol pump to defuse tensions and was not involved in any physical altercation. A video circulating on social media shows him attempting to mediate during the confrontation, lending support to his claim.

Meanwhile, police have intensified their investigation to identify and trace other individuals involved in the brawl. Officials have termed the case serious due to the number of people involved and the injuries sustained, and further action is expected as the inquiry progresses.

Also Read: Rakibul Defends Gaurav Gogoi, Says CM Fears Even His Shadow