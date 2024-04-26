Violence Disrupts Voting Across Nagaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Amid voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, a clash erupted between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers at a polling booth in Rupohihat under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.
According to information received, the ruckus occurred during the voting process at the Bhogamukh M. E. School polling station in Rupohihat.
The clash between the two groups reportedly occurred after it was alleged that the vote of a woman named Mamina Khatun was forcibly cast by some unknown individuals at the polling booth.
Although some disruptions occurred in the voting process at the polling center, the presence of security personnel ensured control over the situation, thus maintaining the uninterrupted conduct of voting.
In another incident under the same Lok Sabha constituency, reports said that violence occurred at No 266 East Lochnabar Primary School polling booth in Lahorighat.
Reportedly, a violent conflict broke out between two groups over forming a queue in front of the polling booth to cast their votes.