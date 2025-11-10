Violence Erupts Ahead of Student Union Elections at Lumding College

Tensions escalated at Lumding College on the eve of student union elections as a violent clash broke out between rival political groups. The incident reportedly involved an attack on NSUI candidate Siddharth Chakraborty, who is contesting for the General Secretary (GS) position.

According to eyewitnesses, the altercation occurred last night while NSUI members were putting up election posters outside the college campus. ABVP members allegedly assaulted Chakraborty during the scuffle, prompting serious allegations of pre-election violence.

The elections, being held after a gap of nearly six years, are scheduled for today, 10th November. Both NSUI and ABVP candidates have been actively campaigning in the lead-up to the polls.

Following the attack, Chakraborty was immediately taken to a civilian hospital for treatment. Police arrived at the scene after being informed and have launched a formal investigation into the incident.