“Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod”: Assam Congress Mobilizes Citizens Against Electoral Discrepancies

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi led party workers in protests across the state today, condemning alleged vote theft and what the party calls the “ECI–BJP nexus.” Later, he joined in a candlelight march to highlight the issue further.

Describing vote theft as nothing less than a violation of citizens’ fundamental rights, Gogoi directed candlelight marches to be organized in every district headquarters under the slogan: “Vote chor, gaddi chhod – ভোট চোৰ, চকী এৰক” (“Vote thief, resign from power”). These marches aimed to draw attention to discrepancies in the voter lists allegedly orchestrated by the BJP and facilitated by the Election Commission of India.

As part of this state-wide programme, massive protests were held in multiple districts including Majuli, Dhemaji, and Tinsukia. Party leaders emphasized that such discrepancies threaten the very essence of democratic representation and undermine the principle of “One Man – One Vote.”

In Guwahati, the Assam PCC organized a Candle March at 8:00 PM, starting from Ganesh Mandir, Ganeshguri. The march was joined by senior leaders, including Debabrata Saikia, Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, along with other ALA and senior party leaders.

In a similar demonstration in Alwar, Rajasthan, local Congress leaders organized a torch march to safeguard citizens’ constitutional right to vote. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have openly criticized what they term as systemic attempts by the BJP to misuse government agencies, with the Election Commission allegedly yielding to political pressure.

Senior leaders participating in the Alwar march included the state Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, MLAs Lalit Yadav and Mangelal Meena, District Congress President Yogesh Mishra, former Cabinet Minister Shakuntala Rawat, former MLA Sandeep Bhiwadi, along with a large gathering of local representatives and citizens.

The Congress has called on citizens to remain vigilant and active in protecting their voting rights, drawing parallels with the country’s freedom struggle when Indians fought against colonial oppression. The party warned that, in their view, the current ruling government risks undermining democratic freedoms, but vowed to stand firmly against such attempts.

