Voting Completes for Rajya Sabha Polls in Assam

Voting to elect candidates for the two Rajya Sabha seats concluded in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

126 MLAs have casted their votes in the elections.

The voting began at 9 am. Meanwhile, counting of votes will take place at 5 pm and the much-awaited results are slated to be out at 6 pm.

The first vote was cast by BPF MLA Durga Das Boro. On the other hand, Siddhartha Bhattacharya was the first BJP MLA to cast vote.

Earlier, the Congress had lodged a complaint to the election officer against four MLAs for showing ballot papers publicly at the time of vote.

The four MLAs against whom the Congress has lodged a complaint are BPF MLA of 65 Kalaigaon constituency Durga Das Boro, Jorhat BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami, Borsola BJP MLA Ganesh Kumar Limbu and BPF MLA Rabiram Narzary.

The congress has demanded the cancellation of ballot papers issued to the four MLAs for violations of provisions of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

The party has also demanded an investigation into the matter and a thorough check of CCTV footages for verification.

