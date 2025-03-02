Subscribe

Wait Over: Assam Direct Recruitment Results for Grade 3 & 4 to be Out on March 7

Candidates who appeared for the examination after submitting their online applications can check their results on the official website once released.

Pratidin Time
Wait Over: Assam Direct Recruitment Results for Grade 3 & 4 to be Out on March 7

The Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) 2025 results for Grade 3 and Grade 4 positions are set to be announced on March 7, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination after submitting their online applications can check their results on the official website once released.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the date via social media.

The ADRE results for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts will be accessible on the official websites, site.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in. Candidates can view their results and download the scorecard by entering their application details when the results are officially published.

Additionally, the Assam Police SI results will be announced on March 6, followed by the Assam Police Constable results on March 12, Assam Police Driver on March 4, and Assam Police Commando Battalion Constable on March 27.

