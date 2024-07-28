WAMUL Announces Price Revision for Purabi Products Across Assam

The West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Ltd. (WAMUL), known for its Purabi brand, has announced a revision in the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of its milk variants and dairy products by Rs. 2/- per litre (Re. 1/- per 500ml) across Assam, effective July 28, 2024. This decision comes in response to increased procurement costs while ensuring the high quality of Purabi products.
Revised Prices:
Milk Variants:
Purabi Smart Plus Milk (3.5% Fat & 8.5% SNF)
500 ML: Previously ₹32.00, now ₹33.00
1000 ML: Previously ₹64.00, now ₹66.00
Purabi Standard Milk (4.5% Fat & 8.5% SNF)
500 ML: Previously ₹33.00, now ₹34.00
Purabi Gold Milk (6.0% Fat & 9.0% SNF)
500 ML: Previously ₹36.00, now ₹37.00
1000 ML: Previously ₹70.00, now ₹72.00
Dairy Products:
Purabi Paneer (200g): Previously ₹90.00, now ₹95.00
Purabi Pouch Curd (400g): Previously ₹33.00, now ₹34.00
Purabi Ghee (200ml): Previously ₹180.00, now ₹190.00
Purabi Ghee (500ml): Previously ₹430.00, now ₹450.00
Impact Area:
The revised prices will be applicable in Guwahati city and all upcountry markets of Assam.
In a statement, WAMUL extends its gratitude to all customers for their continued support and patronage, emphasizing the importance of their cooperation in sustaining the livelihoods of dairy farmers across Assam.