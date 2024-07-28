Assam

WAMUL Announces Price Revision for Purabi Products Across Assam

This decision comes in response to increased procurement costs while ensuring the high quality of Purabi products.
WAMUL Announces Price Revision for Purabi Products Across Assam
WAMUL Announces Price Revision for Purabi Products Across Assam
Pratidin Time

The West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Ltd. (WAMUL), known for its Purabi brand, has announced a revision in the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of its milk variants and dairy products by Rs. 2/- per litre (Re. 1/- per 500ml) across Assam, effective July 28, 2024. This decision comes in response to increased procurement costs while ensuring the high quality of Purabi products.

Revised Prices:

Milk Variants:

  • Purabi Smart Plus Milk (3.5% Fat & 8.5% SNF)

    • 500 ML: Previously ₹32.00, now ₹33.00

    • 1000 ML: Previously ₹64.00, now ₹66.00

  • Purabi Standard Milk (4.5% Fat & 8.5% SNF)

    • 500 ML: Previously ₹33.00, now ₹34.00

  • Purabi Gold Milk (6.0% Fat & 9.0% SNF)

    • 500 ML: Previously ₹36.00, now ₹37.00

    • 1000 ML: Previously ₹70.00, now ₹72.00

Dairy Products:

  • Purabi Paneer (200g): Previously ₹90.00, now ₹95.00

  • Purabi Pouch Curd (400g): Previously ₹33.00, now ₹34.00

  • Purabi Ghee (200ml): Previously ₹180.00, now ₹190.00

  • Purabi Ghee (500ml): Previously ₹430.00, now ₹450.00

Impact Area:

The revised prices will be applicable in Guwahati city and all upcountry markets of Assam.

In a statement, WAMUL extends its gratitude to all customers for their continued support and patronage, emphasizing the importance of their cooperation in sustaining the livelihoods of dairy farmers across Assam.

WAMUL Announces Price Revision for Purabi Products Across Assam
Milk Theft and Fraud Case Busted: Goods Worth ₹30 Lakhs Recovered by Guwahati Police
WAMUL
Purabi Products
Price Revision

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/wamul-announces-price-revision-for-purabi-products-across-assam
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com