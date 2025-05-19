War of Words: Union Minister Pabitra Margherita Hits Back at Akhil Gogoi's Remarks

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, has responded sharply to recent remarks made by Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, who accused the minister of holding little influence within the government and mocked his international assignments.

Gogoi, while addressing the press, had stated, “I don’t want to talk much about Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and I also don’t give much preference to him. He was a person who was involved in making VCDs in Assam — he was the manager of Zubeen Garg and other stars. Though he is like my elder brother, but since there is no Ahom leader in BJP, he was given some preference.”

Further targeting Pabitra Margherita’s role as Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Akhil Gogoi remarked, “Despite holding the post of MoS, he hasn’t even touched a single file. There are MoS-level ministers in the country who don’t even know the names of the Union Ministers in their own ministries, though Margherita isn’t one of them. He is intelligent and sharp. But have you seen where he’s been sent lately? He went to Fiji — people in Assam aren’t even familiar with global diplomatic standards. Senior Union Ministers don’t have time for such countries, so these trips are handed to someone like Margherita, who lacks a pan-India presence. He simply visits these places and enjoys the tour.”

In response, Minister Margherita dismissed the allegations, suggesting that Gogoi is mentally unwell. “I wish him a speedy recovery; he is not well,” he said. “Now, if I keep commenting like him, then there will be no difference between him and me. Let him say whatever he wants to.”

Margherita further stated that he is actively working in regions like Jorhat and Sivasagar under the guidance of the Assam BJP and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “I have been receiving great support from the booth level to the state president level. The recent panchayat election results in Sivasagar, despite Gogoi being the MLA, are a clear reflection of that,” he added.

While Margherita took a personal swipe at Gogoi, he also acknowledged their cordial rapport beyond politics. “Despite political differences, we share a personal relationship. But these remarks are unnecessary and disrespectful,” the minister concluded.

The exchange has stirred political circles in Assam, highlighting the deepening tensions between two prominent figures from the region.

