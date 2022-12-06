NULM Assam Gets Pan-India Recognition

The National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) of Assam is apparently getting Pan-India recognition. This was claimed the state government on Monday.

"The recent initiatives of the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), Assam, which aims to eradicate urban poverty and socio-economically empower the economically disadvantaged people in urban areas, have received high praise at the all-India level," an official statement read.

A team of officials from the Government of Tamil Nadu recently visited Assam following the direction of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India to study the Assam model of urban poverty eradication.

A team of officials from the Government of Tamil Nadu recently visited Assam at the direction of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India to study the Assam model of urban poverty eradication.

The visiting team comprising the Joint Director, State Mission Managers, MIS analysts and young professionals of NULM, Tamil Nadu came to Assam to study the significant initiatives of the NULM, Assam and also interacted with the officials of NULM, Assam as well as members of self-help groups.