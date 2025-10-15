Was Baksa Jail Chosen to Shield Zubeen Garg Accused? Locals Angry

Security has been significantly tightened at Baksa District Jail in Mushalpur, Assam, as the five accused in the high-profile Zubeen Garg death case are set to be housed there following their remand to judicial custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Kamrup Metro, on Wednesday morning.

The newly inaugurated facility, opened by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 21 this year, has a capacity of 200 inmates but has remained unused until now. Sources indicate that this sudden transfer has fueled suspicions among locals, who have gathered outside the court in protest, fearing preferential treatment for the accused.

With tensions mounting, the district police have deployed a large contingent of security personnel, and fire tenders are on standby to prevent any potential law-and-order crisis. Baksa District Commissioner Gautam Das personally visited the jail to assess the situation.

One local, visibly agitated, told Pratidin Time, “The Assam government is providing shelter to the accused by keeping them in a jail that has no other prisoners. We are not happy with the decision. Justice for Zubeen Garg must be served, no matter what.”

Speculation is rife that the choice of Baksa jail—a facility with no prior inmates—was deliberate, prompting questions about whether the government is attempting to shield the accused from public outrage. The atmosphere in Mushalpur remains tense as state police prepare for the arrival of the five accused, and observers warn that even a minor lapse in security could trigger violent protests.

On the other hand, the SIT continues its investigation, but the decision to move the accused to an empty, newly built facility has sparked anger among fans and civil society groups, who accuse the state of being lenient toward those involved in the death of the beloved cultural icon.

