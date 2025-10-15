Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Assam CM To Hold Talks With Jaishankar, Amit Shah Today

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to hold a series of important meetings today in Delhi concerning the ongoing investigation into the death of singerZubeen Garg.

At 12 noon, the CM will hold discussions with Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar regarding the investigation and related diplomatic matters. Later in the day, at 4.30 PM, he is set to meet the High Commissioner of Singapore.

The day’s schedule will conclude with a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 PM, where broader aspects of the investigation are expected to be discussed.

Meanwhile, five individuals accused in the case have been sent to judicial custody, including Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma. The other accused, Sandeepan Garg and two personal security officers, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, were also remanded.

All five of them were brought to the CJM in Guwahati on Wednesday morning under tight security after completing their CID custody.

Senior advocate Mintu Saikia confirmed that none of the accused have filed any bail applications. The two may be shifted to Baksa Jail, while arrangements have been made to temporarily keep them at Guwahati Central Jail.

The CID continues its investigation, and the court is expected to take further action in the coming days.

