Was Shyamkanu Involved In Illegal Economic Activities? SIT Probe Opens Stunning Revelations

The CID has been left stunned during its investigation into the Zubeen death case. During a two-day search operation on September 24 and 25, raids were conducted at Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Geetanagar residence and a hotel taken on lease. Investigators seized 28 forged seals, two PAN cards under the name Trade MMS, and a large number of incriminating documents, following back-to-back search operations at his properties.

The ongoing investigation, which stems from the complaint filed by Zubeen Garg’s family with the CID, has also widened into possible financial irregularities. This complaint triggered the raid and the subsequent recovery of documents pointing towards Mahanta’s alleged misconduct.

Officials disclosed that Mahanta had allegedly used the forged seals—some of which were in the name of a PWD Assistant Engineer—thought to have been used in illegal activities. He is also accused of misusing his position while organising high-profile cultural events such as Rongali and the North East Festival, exploiting the platforms for personal financial gain.

Following these revelations, SSP Asif Ahmed lodged another FIR, and Mahanta was booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 316(5), 46(3), 337, 338, 339, 340, 341(1), and 342(1).

CID sources said the investigation is now focused on determining whether Mahanta acted alone or had accomplices in the alleged scam. Officials further confirmed that multiple lines of inquiry are underway to uncover additional evidence and trace the extent of the irregularities.