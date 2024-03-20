Assam

WATCH: Rhino Charges at Safari Vehicle In Manas National Park; Second Incident In One Week

This unsettling event echoes a similar occurrence earlier, underscoring the imperative for responsible wildlife tourism.
WATCH: Rhino Charges at Safari Vehicle In Manas National Park; Second Incident In One Week
WATCH: Rhino Charges at Safari Vehicle In Manas National Park; Second Incident In One Week
Pratidin Time

In yet another alarming episode at Assam's prestigious Manas National Park, a rhinoceros fiercely charged at a tourist vehicle in the Banhbari range, marking the second such incident within a week.

Captured on camera by a stunned tourist, the heart-stopping moment unfolded as the massive rhino thundered towards the vehicle from a significant distance. Fortunately, the quick reflexes of the driver ensured the safety of the group, who miraculously emerged unscathed from the ordeal.

This unsettling event echoes a similar occurrence earlier, underscoring the imperative for responsible wildlife tourism.

The incident occurred as tourists from the Bongaigaon oil refinery were enjoying a jeep safari, their peaceful excursion abruptly interrupted by the sudden and unpredictable charge of the formidable rhinoceros.

The impact was jarring, leaving the passengers momentarily paralyzed by fear as the colossal animal collided with their vehicle at considerable speed.

WATCH: Rhino Charges at Safari Vehicle In Manas National Park; Second Incident In One Week
Rhino Attack in Kaziranga's Bagori Range Injures 2 Forest Officials
Manas National Park

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/watch-rhino-charges-at-safari-vehicle-in-manas-national-park-second-incident-in-one-week
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com