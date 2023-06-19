Water Ambulance en route to Nimati Ghat Stranded in Brahmaputra

A similar incident occurred in the month of April this year. A 108 boat ambulance with a patient in it got stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra River in Majuli.

According to sources, the 108 boat ambulance was hit by strong winds due to which they had to pause the ride to the other side. The ambulance was en route to Jorhat’s Nimati Ghat from Aphalamukh Ghat when the strong winds hit the ambulance and they, along with the patient, had to get stranded on a sandbar in the middle of the Brahmaputra River.