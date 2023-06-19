Water Ambulance en route to Nimati Ghat Stranded in Brahmaputra

A 108 water ambulance has been stranded in the middle of the River Brahmaputra, reports emerged on Monday.
This comes amid heavy rainfall across Assam resulting in rising water levels of Brahmaputra.
As per reports, the water ambulance was traveling from Majuli en route to Jorhat’s Nimati Ghat after dropping off patients. The incident occurred due to the formation of a thick blanket of fog as a result of the continuous downpour.
The 108 ambulance went missing in the middle of the river, sources said. For over an hour, the water ambulance was stuck in the middle of the river.
Further updates on the incident are awaited.
A similar incident occurred in the month of April this year. A 108 boat ambulance with a patient in it got stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra River in Majuli.
According to sources, the 108 boat ambulance was hit by strong winds due to which they had to pause the ride to the other side. The ambulance was en route to Jorhat’s Nimati Ghat from Aphalamukh Ghat when the strong winds hit the ambulance and they, along with the patient, had to get stranded on a sandbar in the middle of the Brahmaputra River.