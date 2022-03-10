Water Level of Brahmaputra to Rise by 2050: IPCC Report

The water level of Brahmaputra will see an increase in river runoff by 2050, a report of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said.

According to projections by the IPCC in its 6th Assessment Report on Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability, released on February 28, said that there will be substantial increase in river run off by 2050.

River run-off refers to water that comes into a river water system from sources such as rainfall, melting snow and groundwater.

The run-off in Brahmaputra will increase by 3-8 percent, the IPCC report claimed.

The report also stated that the increase in run-off in the upper Brahmaputra would be due to a rise in precipitation.

“The future hydrological extremes of the Upper Indus, Ganges and Brahmaputra river basins suggest an increase in the magnitude of extremes towards the end of the 21st century by applying RCP4.5 and 8.5 scenarios, mainly due to increase in precipitation extremes,” the report further claimed.

The run-off in the Brahmaputra is projected to increase by 16 per cent under the climate change scenarios by the end of the century.

The changes in run-off in these scenarios are larger in the wet seasons than the dry season.

The Ganga-Brahmaputra region also faces the threat of increased frequency of flood events.

