India also reported 104 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths due to Covid-19 to 5,15,459.
Covid-19 Cases Below 5K In India, All Indicators Show Decline

India on Thursday reported 4,184 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the active cases to 44,488. According to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the fresh cases were detected from, 8,73,974 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests conducted in the country stands at 77.60 crores, the ministry informed. India also recorded 6,554 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,24,20,120.

Meanwhile, the active cases now stand at 0.10 percent, as per the data released, while the recovery rate stood at 98.70 percent.

Apart from that, the daily positivity rate stood at 0.48 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 percent.

Notably, India also reported 104 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths due to Covid-19 to 5,15,459.

With more than 18.23 lakh vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the total Covid-19 vaccine coverage rose to 179.53 crores.

