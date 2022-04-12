Cable Car Mishap: Jharkhand HC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Incident

Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday took suo moto congnizance of the cable-car mishap that took place in Deoghar. The court also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Jharkhand HC posted the matter for hearing on April 26. The state will have to file a detailed inquiry report through an affidavit.

As many as 10 people have been rescued following an accident on Monday at the Trikut Ropeway service in Jharkhand’s Deoghar.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF), Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district personnel are jointly conducting the rescue operations, reported ANI.

“Three to five persons are still believed to be in the cable cars and efforts to rescue them are on. We have rescued 10 people since today morning including five men, three women and two children,” said an ITBP official.