Cable Car Mishap: Jharkhand HC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Incident

Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday took suo moto congnizance of the cable-car mishap that took place in Deoghar. The court also ordered an inquiry into the matter.
Jharkhand HC posted the matter for hearing on April 26. The state will have to file a detailed inquiry report through an affidavit.
As many as 10 people have been rescued following an accident on Monday at the Trikut Ropeway service in Jharkhand’s Deoghar.
Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF), Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district personnel are jointly conducting the rescue operations, reported ANI.
“Three to five persons are still believed to be in the cable cars and efforts to rescue them are on. We have rescued 10 people since today morning including five men, three women and two children,” said an ITBP official.
The rescue team in-charge, Ashwini Nayyar said, “The rescue operation is on and we will soon rescue all the people stranded in the ropeway.”
ITBP’s Dr. S Bharati said, “The rescue team has been working for the last 48 hours and our aim is to rescue each and everyone safely.”
Some cable cars had collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills near to the Baba Baidyanath Temple on Sunday. IAF had received the request for the rescue of approximately 40 tourists stuck in the ropeway service.
In response, IAF deployed one Mi-17 and one Mi-17 V5 helicopter early on Monday morning for the rescue operations.
One woman had succumbed to her injuries in hospital early on Sunday morning, while another man fell to his death while being airlifted.