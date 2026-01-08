“We Are Preparing a People-Centric Manifesto,” Says Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal has begun preparations for its manifesto ahead of the 2026Assam Assembly elections, party president Akhil Gogoi announced on Today. The draft manifesto was adopted at an extended executive committee meeting of the party and is expected to be released to the public by January 15.

According to party leaders, the draft manifesto will be discussed in detail with experts from different fields before its final release. Raijor Dal said the manifesto is being prepared with the aim of presenting a clear roadmap for governance and development in Assam.

Addressing the meeting, Akhil Gogoi said that if Raijor Dal comes to power, the party will work towards building a “New Assam” by taking along all indigenous communities as well as all lawful Indian citizens living in the state.

He said agriculture would be a key focus area, with plans to turn Assam into a multi-crop state where farming can be carried out throughout the year.

The party also aims to ensure that local people gain control over local, inter-state and international markets, enabling Assamese producers to compete beyond the state.

Raijor Dal further stated that under its proposed government, Assam would be developed as the gateway to South-East Asian trade. Steps would be taken to open international markets for Assamese products and to ensure greater participation of locals in online platforms and digital trade.

Industrial development also features prominently in the manifesto draft. The party has promised to set up one or two industries in every village and urban area to create employment opportunities and make Assam unemployment-free. Tourism development is another major pillar, with plans to turn Assam into one of India’s key tourism hubs.

Akhil Gogoi said the model of “New Assam” proposed by Raijor Dal stands on five main pillars which are leadership by indigenous people while including all communities, a new agricultural system, a new trade structure, a new industrial policy, and the transformation of Assam into a major tourism destination.

Claiming the manifesto to be “revolutionary,” Gogoi said it aims to change the future of farmers, workers and common people, and to ensure prosperity and happiness for every citizen of Assam.

The party also listed a set of guarantees that would form the core of its manifesto. These include justice for singer Zubeen Garg by preparing a fresh chargesheet and ensuring punishment for the guilty, minimum support price for farmers, and year-round farming facilities.

Raijor Dal has promised a monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 each for women, farmers above 60 years of age, differently-abled persons and third-gender individuals. It has also pledged to provide interest-free loans to local entrepreneurs and to establish markets for all goods produced in Assam.

Other major promises include providing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to all state government employees, free skill development training for all men and women, and the appointment of adequate teachers in every school with international-level training.

In the health sector, the party has assured free and quality healthcare on AIIMS standards. It has also reiterated its stand against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and promised 100 per cent detection and deportation of foreigners.

Additional guarantees include free land pattas, wage hikes for tea garden workers, tribal status for six communities, permanent flood-control measures, completion of the NRC process, national identity cards for those included in the NRC, and a complete solution to the D-voter issue.

Raijor Dal said the final manifesto will be released after consultations, calling it a people-centric document aimed at reshaping Assam’s future.

