"We Await Your Arrival": CM Sarma Warns Assamese in Singapore Over Zubeen Case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a stern warning to the Assamese individuals who were with singer Zubeen Garg during his final hours in Singapore, urging them to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

During a live on his social media handle on Friday, CM Sarma said, “We now await the arrival of those Assamese individuals in Singapore who were with Zubeen in his last moments, so they can assist in the investigation. If they fail to cooperate, strict action will be taken against them as well.”

Reiterating the government’s commitment, he said, “In my last Facebook post, I assured the people of Assam that the state government is determined to ensure justice for Zubeen Garg. All the accused connected to the incident have already been arrested and placed under 14-day judicial remand.”

Further, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that Zubeen’s wife, Garima Garg, has been handed the post-mortem report prepared in Singapore. “The post-mortem conducted at GMCH will be provided to her tomorrow. Whether she wishes to make the report public or not will be entirely her decision,” he added.

Earlier today, reports said that the SIT established contact with several Assamese individuals in Singapore who were present on the yacht at the time of Zubeen Garg’s death. Reportedly, notices have been sent to them. Abhimanyu Talukdar and Tanmoy Phukan have informed the SIT that they will come to Assam on October 7. However, the others have not yet confirmed their arrival.