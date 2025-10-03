Breaking: Judicial Commission Declared by CM to Probe Zubeen Garg's Death

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that a judicial commission will oversee the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death. The commission will be headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia, a sitting judge of the Gauhati High Court, who will supervise the inquiry.

Speaking about the development during a live on his social media handle on Friday, CM Sarma said that the state government had, for the first time, appealed to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to constitute a judicial commission for Zubeen Garg’s case. The appeal also requested that the commission be headed by a sitting judge of the High Court rather than a retired judge. Following this request, the Chief Justice appointed Justice Soumitra Saikia as the chairperson of the commission.

CM Sarma said, “I am happy to announce that we have taken another major step forward in ensuring justice for Zubeen Garg. That step is the formation of a Judicial Commission. For the first time, we appealed to the Honorable Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to set up a judicial commission specifically for Zubeen Garg’s case. We also requested that the commission be headed by a sitting judge of the High Court rather than a retired judge. Following our appeal, the Honorable Chief Justice appointed Justice Soumitra Saikia to chair the commission. We will formally constitute the Justice Soumitra Saikia Commission tomorrow. I sincerely thank the Hon’ble Chief Justice for this."

The Chief Minister also called on Zubeen Garg’s fans to actively participate in the process by submitting their affidavits to the commission, noting that the next step now lies in their hands.

"Now, it is the responsibility of all Zubeen fans to approach the commission and submit their affidavits. From this point, the ball is in their court," he added.

Meanwhile, police have already arrested four individuals in connection with the case. The post-mortem report will be provided to the family, and the decision to make the report public will rest solely with them.