Singapore PM Deactivates Facebook Page After Fans Flood #JusticeForZubeenGarg

The official Facebook page of the Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong has reportedly been deactivated following a massive online campaign demanding justice for singer Zubeen Garg.

Lakhs of users had flooded the page with posts and comments using the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg, drawing attention to the ongoing investigation into the singer’s death. The surge in activity appears to have prompted the sudden deactivation of the page.

Notably, netizens across the world, particularly from Assam and the Assamese diaspora, actively participated in the campaign, making the hashtag trend on multiple social media platforms. The development has sparked widespread discussion online about the global support for the ongoing probe into Zubeen Garg’s death.

No official statement has been made on the reasons behind the page’s deactivation.

The campaign comes amid growing public frustration over the CID investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore. With limited official updates and mounting speculation, social media has become an outlet for grief, anger, and solidarity.

For many fans, the hashtags are a symbol of belonging to a cause larger than themselves. “We grew up with Zubeen’s voice. Now it’s our turn to speak for him,” one user wrote, sharing actress Amrita Gogoi in a post where she urged the people to participate in the movement.

In less than a day, #JusticeForZubeenGarg has trended across Assam, transcending boundaries of region, class, and language. Artists, students, politicians and ordinary citizens have united, expressing their grief and hope through the hashtag.

