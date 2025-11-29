"We Sacrificed for Assam, Now It’s Time for Recognition”: Akhil Gogoi at Assembly Protest

MLA Akhil Gogoi staged a protest in front of the Assam Legislative Assembly, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six indigenous communities of Assam.

He accused the government of delaying the process and ignoring earlier promises.

“We are Ahom, but we identify as Assamese. We sacrificed our identity for unity, yet today we remain deprived,” he stated. Gogoi added that although the bill for granting ST status was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 2019, no progress has been made.

Criticising the BJP and RSS, he alleged, “They will never provide tribal status because of a Brahmanical mindset.”

Gogoi also demanded that Kalita, Nath–Yogi, Madahi, and Saodang communities be included and urged the government to declare Assam a tribal state.

He concluded, “This is not a demand for privilege—this is a demand for justice.”

