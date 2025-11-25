Assam Assembly Winter Session Begins Amid Protests by Akhil Gogoi, AIUDF

The winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly commenced on Tuesday with protests from opposition leaders marking the first day of proceedings.

Raijor Dal Chief and Sivasagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi staged a demonstration inside the Assembly premises, holding placards demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from his home affairs portfolio. Gogoi also called for a CBI investigation into the death of music icon Zubeen Garg, expressing his dissent by tying a black cloth on his arms while sitting under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi as a mark of protest.

Meanwhile, members of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) also protested within the Assembly complex, holding placards against eviction drives, alleging that the government had failed to provide adequate rehabilitation or housing arrangements for displaced families.

They also pointed out that several people have died following the evictions, and accused the government of targeting specific communities.

The winter session of the Assam Assembly is currently underway. Earlier today Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said the Opposition would work jointly to discuss pressing concerns. “We will try to discuss topics like justice for Zubeen Garg, the flood situation in Assam, the poor state of education, and the challenges faced by contractual employees,” he said.

“The government had pledged to provide 25 lakh jobs in five years, but only about one lakh jobs have been created so far,” he noted. He further added that poor wages, gaps in irrigation, and drinking water scarcity would also be raised during the session. “We will put forward the public’s demands,” he added.

Rafiqul Islam, MLA from AIUDF, said his party will strongly highlight what it calls injustices and governance failures. “We will try to raise many important issues. We will definitely raise the issue of getting justice for Zubeen Garg, who is a piece of everyone’s heart in Assam,” he stated.

Islam also criticized the state’s recent eviction drives, calling them “cruel.” He alleged that CM Sarma targets specific communities through his policies and speeches. “We will raise our voice against the inhumane way in which people were evacuated this winter,” Islam said.

