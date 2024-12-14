“We Should Fight Panchayat Poll United”, Urges Akhil Gogoi

Akhil Gogoi reiterates the strategy of a united fight against BJP in the ensuing Panchayat Election in Assam. Taking a jibe at Congress, the Raijor Dal MLA said to the media that if the party repeats the mistake of the by-elections, it would be a suicidal step.

Advertisment

Akhil did not spare the BJP from criticising, he said—“The fascist party has divided the country. It is a dangerously communal force in the country. BJP has destroyed the democratic fabric of the country by scuttling the freedom of expression” To defeat this fascist party, Gogoi proffered the idea of a united opposition.

“Congress made a mistake of going alone in the by-election and we know the results. Had the opposition been united, we would have won some seats. But as we fought divided, we got a big zero in our tally.”

“We have heard Congress saying it would fight the panchayat election alone once again. This will be a suicidal step”—Gogoi said.

In local body elections like that for Panchayat and municipalities, the ruling party always has an upper hand to win, according to Gogoi. “Hence it becomes more important that all the parties in the opposition remain united. Whatever the result of the panchayat election may be, a united fight will make opposition even stronger for the assembly election in 2026”—he added.

The panchayat election in Assam is to be held during February next year and Congress has been seen busy in preparing party strategy for it, where it has not said anything about opposition unity for the poll.