"We Stand with the Karbi People, Insults to the Indigenous Won’t Be Tolerated": Bidyut Saikia

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) on Wednesday held a protest in Sivasagar condemning the recent unrest in Karbi Anglong and demanding full protection of the linguistic, cultural, and constitutional rights of the Karbi community.

Addressing the protest, KMSS leader Bidyut Saikia said that land belonging to indigenous communities cannot be taken over by illegal settlers and asserted that the Karbi people are not alone in their struggle. “We stand firmly with the Karbi people. The Assamese people are united in support of them. The land, language, and people of Karbi Anglong must be protected,” Saikia said.

He stressed that although Assam is home to diverse tribes and communities, they are bound together as brothers and sisters, describing the Karbis as one of the oldest indigenous communities of the state. “If anyone dares to raise a hand against the Karbi people, we will not remain silent. We will fight to protect them,” he warned.

Saikia also strongly condemned instances of indigenous people being referred to as “Chinese,” stating that such remarks are unacceptable. “People from mainland India have long used such derogatory terms against the people of the Northeast, and we have always opposed it. Now, if non-indigenous people living on Assamese land use such language against our people, it will not be tolerated,” he said, demanding the arrest of those involved, citing videos circulating on social media.

The KMSS leader further said that the Karbi community’s demands are long-standing and legitimate. “They are only asking for their rights, which must be granted. The government must initiate discussions and address their demands without delay,” Saikia said, reiterating that the organisation stands firmly with the Karbi people and will oppose any attempt to demean or marginalise them.

