Pratidin Time Reporter Assaulted Live, Bidyut Saikia Seeks Immediate Arrest

The General Secretary of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Bidyut Saikia expressed his concern over last night’s incident involving a Pratidin Time reporter, Narayan Saikia, while he was live telecasting from Fancy Bazaar.

“Our only demand is to arrest these culprits very soon,” Bidyut Saikia demanded.

Bidyut expressed, “A group of reckless, insensitive, drunk non Assamese youths physically attacked Pratidin Time journalist Narayan Saikia while he was doing live telecast.”

He further stated, “Whole Assamese society spontaneously pay respect to Zubeen Da and celebrate Diwali quietly without firecrackers. During this, some careless, unruly people in Fancy Bazaar made loud noise and lit firecrackers, showing disrespect to Zubeen Da.”

For asking questions about this, Narayan Saikia became the target of the attack.

Bidyut Saikia also questioned, “Do we celebrate festivals if one of our relatives dies? Not only this Diwali, but even on the eve of Kati Bihu, we the Assamese people did not celebrate. Where did these non-Assamese people get the courage to celebrate Diwali like this?”

He also addressed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, asking, “Is this a result of your earlier remarks?”, If not, then we, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, want the immediate arrest of these accused,” he further stated.

