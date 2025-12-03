“We Want an Acting VC, Not a Pro-VC”: TU Fraternity Rebukes CM Sarma's Statement

The ongoing unrest at Tezpur University has taken a new turn as the university fraternity strongly rejected Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent statement urging the appointment of a Pro-Vice Chancellor to resolve the crisis.

The Chief Minister had taken up the matter directly with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, suggesting that a Pro-VC be appointed immediately, pending an impartial inquiry into the conduct of the current Vice-Chancellor. In a social media post, Sarma stated:

“I urged the Hon'ble Minister to appoint a Pro-Vice Chancellor immediately, pending an impartial enquiry into the conduct of the present Vice Chancellor, so that academic stability is maintained.”

However, the Tezpur University fraternity has clarified that their demands remain unchanged. They emphasize that they seek the immediate suspension of the current Vice-Chancellor and the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor, not a Pro-VC.

“Our Demands Remain Unchanged: Immediate suspension of the current Vice Chancellor pending enquiry, appointment of an Acting Vice Chancellor—not a Pro-VC, and publication of all inquiry reports already submitted to authorities.”

The university has been in turmoil for 76 days, with protests by students, faculty, and staff continuing over alleged administrative irregularities, lack of transparency, and institutional paralysis.

The fraternity expressed deep disappointment at the Chief Minister’s delayed engagement, noting that his intervention came only after the crisis gained national attention.

They added that the prolonged silence from the state leadership raised concerns about whether the CM’s actions were motivated by genuine responsibility or political considerations.

The fraternity reiterated that academic stability cannot be restored through symbolic gestures alone, and called for timely, decisive action aligned with their long-standing demands.

Also Read: Tezpur University Unrest: Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Centre to Appoint Pro-VC Amid Protests