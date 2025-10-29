"We Will Complete the Probe on Time,” Assures SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of Zubeen Garg has so far recorded statements of more than 90 people connected to the case, informed SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta said the investigation is progressing systematically, and additional individuals may be summoned if required.

“The investigation is ongoing, and over 90 people have already recorded their statements with us. We have also taken statements from several Bihu committees,” Gupta said.

He added that the SIT has been coordinating with authorities in Singapore as part of the probe.

“Singapore Police is also cooperating with us. If needed, we may call more people for questioning related to Zubeen Garg’s travel history and events before his death,” he further added.

Gupta confirmed that on Wednesday, four Bihu committees were summoned for questioning connected to the investigation. He also stated that the SIT aims to complete the investigation within the expected timeframe.

“We will conclude the investigation within time. We are trying to complete it as soon as possible,” he said.

Responding to questions about Wajed Ahmed, a key person whose name has been linked to the case, Gupta clarified that due process is being followed.

“Wajed Ahmed is a Singaporean citizen, and as per international law, the Singapore Police will take necessary action from their end. We are in touch with them,” he said.

Gupta further informed that an investigation is also underway in Case No. 19/25, which is linked to the probe.

"Some witnesses are yet to appear and will be called when their statements are required,” he added.

