"We Will Form Govt In Assam In 2031", Says AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya

Citing apprehensions regarding purported collaboration between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Assam, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, an MLA and General Secretary of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), emphasized the potential for a significant shift in the state's political landscape by 2031.
Speaking to reporters, Barbhuiya outlined his party's aspirations, stating, "We will try to form the government in Assam in 2026 with the help of regional parties. How long will Himanta Biswa Sarma's dictatorship last? The people of Assam want change, but the current main opposition party is not ready. We will form the government in Assam in 2031 with the blessings of the people of the state,"
Barbhuiya predicted a decline in the Congress's influence in Assam, attributing it to purported collaborations between Congress leaders and the BJP.
"We will try to protect the seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Congress leaderships in Assam are totally in touch with BJP. One after one Congress leader are now joining the BJP. We are worried about the result of Congress, but they don't because they have a good relation with the Chief Minister. If you go with the number, now we are the main opposition party in Assam," Barbhuiya said.
Furthermore, Barbhuiya disclosed plans for Congress MLAs to defect to AIUDF before the 2026 assembly polls.
"Before 2026 assembly polls in Assam, 4-6 MLAs of Congress will join AIUDF. Officially or non-officially these MLAs will share the dias with AIUDF in some meetings before the Lok Sabha election. 3-4 Congress MLAs are now in touch with us. Now we don't want by-election, so we want that just five to six months before 2026 assembly polls they join AIUDF," Barbhuiya revealed.
Earlier, on February 14, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that four Congress MLAs had pledged their support to the state government.
"Two Congress MLAs Basanta Das and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha have extended their support to the Assam government. Earlier, two Congress MLAs Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed had extended their support to the state. So far, four Congress MLAs have extended their support to the government. In coming days, all opposition MLAs will extend their support to the government," CM Sarma said.