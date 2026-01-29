“We Will Return CM’s Wife’s Land to the Poor”: Gaurav Gogoi

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a sharp political attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging large-scale land purchases linked to the Chief Minister’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, and promising public disclosure if the Congress returns to power.

Gogoi said the Congress would soon launch a website where details of land allegedly purchased by the Chief Minister’s wife across different districts of Assam would be made public. He claimed that people would be able to submit information and documents related to these land purchases, which the party would verify and place in the public domain.

“I will soon launch a website. On that website, people can submit details of where and in which districts Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife has bought land. We will make all this information public,” Gogoi said.

Escalating his attack, the Congress leader asserted that if a Congress government comes to power in Assam in the future, the land in question would be taken back and redistributed among the poor. “If a Congress government comes in the coming days, we will take back that land and distribute it among poor people,” he said, drawing loud reactions from party supporters.

Gogoi’s remarks mark a fresh escalation in the ongoing political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Assam.

