Weather Alert: Assam Braces for Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms

A cyclonic circulation over North Bangladesh and neighboring areas, combined with moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, is set to bring unsettled weather conditions to Assam from April 14 to 18, 2024, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) informed in a statement on Sunday.
The state is expected to experience isolated to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, with heavy rainfall anticipated on April 16 and 17.
Warnings Issued:
· April 14: Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places and thunderstorm and lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, Hojai, East Karbianglong, Golaghat.
· April 15: Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places and thunderstorm and lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over districts of Baksa Nalbari, Bajali, Tamulpur, Kamrup(M), Darang, Udalguri, East Karbianglong, West Karbianglong, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Lakhimpur.
· April 16: Light to moderate rainfall at many placesalong with isolated Heavy rainfall over Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Darang & Udalguri, and thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds with speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over districts of Dhubri, S Salmara,, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Bajali, Tamulpur, Kamrup, Kamrup(M), Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbianglong, East Karbianglong, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Majuli, Sibsagarh, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia
· April 17: Light to moderate rainfall at many placesalong with isolated Heavy rainfall over Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Majuli, & Dibrugarh, and thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds with speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over districts of Dhubri, S Salmara, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Bajali, Tamulpur, Kamrup, Kamrup(M), Nagaon, West Karbianglong, East Karbianglong, Darang, Udalguri, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Sibsagarh, Charaideo, Tinsukia.
· April 18: Light to moderate rainfall at many places along with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over districts of Jorhat, Majuli, Sibsagarh, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia.
Probable Impacts:
· Reduced visibility leading to traffic congestion.
· Temporary disruption of traffic due to fallen trees or branches.
· Damages to kutcha houses and vulnerable structures.
· Crop damage due to strong winds.
· Temporary disruption to communication and power services.
· Risk of injuries from lightning strikes in open areas.
Actions Suggested:
· Follow traffic advisories and avoid vulnerable structures.
· Secure vegetable pandals and take shelter during thunderstorm activity.
· Stay updated on weather forecasts.
The RMC advises residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impact of adverse weather conditions.