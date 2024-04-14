Weather Alert: Assam Braces for Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms

Warnings Issued:

· April 14: Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places and thunderstorm and lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, Hojai, East Karbianglong, Golaghat.

· April 15: Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places and thunderstorm and lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over districts of Baksa Nalbari, Bajali, Tamulpur, Kamrup(M), Darang, Udalguri, East Karbianglong, West Karbianglong, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Lakhimpur.

· April 16: Light to moderate rainfall at many placesalong with isolated Heavy rainfall over Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Darang & Udalguri, and thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds with speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over districts of Dhubri, S Salmara,, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Bajali, Tamulpur, Kamrup, Kamrup(M), Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbianglong, East Karbianglong, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Majuli, Sibsagarh, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia

· April 17: Light to moderate rainfall at many placesalong with isolated Heavy rainfall over Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Majuli, & Dibrugarh, and thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds with speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over districts of Dhubri, S Salmara, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Bajali, Tamulpur, Kamrup, Kamrup(M), Nagaon, West Karbianglong, East Karbianglong, Darang, Udalguri, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Sibsagarh, Charaideo, Tinsukia.

· April 18: Light to moderate rainfall at many places along with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over districts of Jorhat, Majuli, Sibsagarh, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia.