Complaints Lodged against Hajela, Wipro, ISS in Assam NRC Updation Scam

Mentionable is that the CAG report clearly stated that due to lack of proper planning hundreds of software utilities were added in a haphazard manner to the core one of NRC updation. Asserting that highly secure and reliable software was necessary for the exercise, but no due process like selection of vendors following a national tender was followed. Due to the lack of proper planning, while developing the important software, a haphazard addition of over 200 software utilities to the primary one was done. Even the statutory audit body claimed that the intended objective of preparing an error-free NRC in Assam was not fulfilled, even though the NRC authority had to spend Rs 1,579 crore and around 50,000 government servants were used in the process.