AASU, Assam Government Discuss Implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord

A crucial discussion regarding the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The meeting between the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the Assam Government focused on the recommendations put forth by the Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission.

The Commission’s report classified 40 subjects under the jurisdiction of the Assam Government, 12 under the joint jurisdiction of the Assam and Central Governments, and 15 solely under the Central Government. The discussion centred around 38 of the 52 subjects within the Assam Government and joint jurisdiction, leading to the formulation of an action plan.

Key Decisions Taken:

Land Protection for Assamese People

Tribal belts and blocks are already safeguarded under existing provisions. In addition, land ownership and transactions in other revenue circles will be restricted exclusively to Assamese people. A draft law is being prepared to enforce this measure. Compulsory Assamese Language

Assamese will be made a mandatory subject in English-medium schools across the Brahmaputra Valley. In the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), students will have the choice of either Bodo or Assamese. Discussions regarding implementation in the Barak Valley and hill districts will be held at a later stage. Mandatory ‘Assam History’ in Schools

Starting from the 2026 academic session, ‘Assam History’ will be introduced as a compulsory subject up to Class 8. Additionally, the Assam Government will compile and publish a comprehensive history of the Assamese people. Development of Sattras (Vaishnavite Monasteries)

A powerful and autonomous board will be constituted for the holistic development of sattras. A related bill will be drafted within three months. Legal protection will also be provided to sattras, naamghars (prayer halls), and other indigenous religious institutions. Implementation of Official Language Act

From April 14, all official notifications of the Assam Government will be published in Assamese alongside English. Measures will be taken to ensure that all central and state laws, notifications, rules, and guidelines are translated and published in Assamese. Translation projects will be assigned to Gauhati and Dibrugarh Universities. Strengthening the Directorate of Official Language Implementation

The directorate will be transformed into a fully independent entity, equipped with necessary infrastructure and personnel recruitment. Expansion of Land Administration

To implement land-related recommendations, 2,000 additional posts will be created under the Land Administration Department, with recruitment to be completed within three years. Establishment of Assamese Language Departments

Assamese language departments will be established at Assam University (Silchar) with the ‘Lakshminath Bezbaruah Chair’ and at Tezpur University with the ‘Padmanath Gohain Baruah Chair.’ The Assam Government has committed to implementing this within a year. Identification of Prime Agricultural Land

A survey will be conducted within a year to identify Assam’s ‘Prime Agricultural Land,’ which will be protected from non-agricultural use unless approved by the government. Survey for Non-Agricultural Land

A survey will also be undertaken to identify ‘Non-Agricultural Land,’ which will subsequently be declared as industrial land. Digitization of Land Records

Assam’s land records management system will be modernized through the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) system. ULPIN will be linked with Aadhaar to provide authenticated ownership certificates. Construction of Modern Cultural Complexes

Each district headquarters will have a state-of-the-art multipurpose cultural complex. This initiative will be executed in three phases. Cultural Complexes for Indigenous Communities

Each indigenous community will have a dedicated cultural complex in every district. The locations will be decided in consultation with the respective communities. Establishment of a Multilingual Central Library

A modern ‘Multilingual Central Library’ will be set up in Guwahati to house resources in Assamese and other indigenous languages.

Future Course of Action:

A follow-up discussion between AASU and the Assam Government is scheduled for March to finalize action plans for the remaining subjects. Additionally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the Central Government to convene a tripartite meeting involving the Central Government, the Assam Government, and AASU to address matters falling under the Centre’s jurisdiction.

