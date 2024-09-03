"We'll Dismantle the Networks in Assam": CM Alerts Public on Fraudulent Stock Schemes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday issued a stern warning to the public, advising them to steer clear of fraudulent stock market schemes that promise fixed returns on investments.
Terming such notary agreements as "works of fraudsters," the CM emphasized the importance of exercising caution when investing in online platforms.
"These types of activities are fraudulent. Anyone involved in such schemes must stop immediately. According to SEBI guidelines, no stockbroker is allowed to guarantee a fixed percentage of return on investments," CM Sarma stated while addressing the media.
He also indicated that the police are actively cracking down on such frauds. "Police have already taken action, and more arrests will follow in the coming days," he added.
The Chief Minister further encouraged people to invest through legitimate channels like demat accounts, warning against the use of unauthorized brokers. "We are committed to dismantling the networks behind these online fraud schemes," CM Sarma assured.
Meanwhile, in connection with the ongoing investigation, Dispur Police are preparing to raid the office of "Trading For A Living" (TFAL), a company run by Sapnanil Das, where training for trading was allegedly conducted. According to sources, the police have already reached the office and are awaiting permission from the Police Commissioner to seal the premises.
Simultaneously, a search operation is underway to locate social media influencer and artist Sumi Borah. She is wanted for questioning in relation to the arrest of Bishal Phukan, who was arrested by Dibrugarh Police for his alleged role in a massive investment scam that has rocked Upper Assam.
Efforts to apprehend more suspects and unravel the extent of the scam are ongoing.