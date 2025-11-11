“We’ll Not Tolerate Insult to Our People”: AATASU Warns Govt on ST Status Issue

The All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (AATASU) president, Basanta Gogoi, on Tuesday addressed a press conference in Sivasagar, expressing strong resentment against the BJP-led government over the long-pending demand for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six indigenous communities of Assam.

Gogoi alleged that despite repeated assurances, the government has failed to act on its promise.

“The BJP had assured us of granting ST status to the six communities, but years have passed, and nothing has been done. Now, the situation is being dragged deliberately,” he said.

Condemning recent remarks made at a public rally led by a BJP minister, Gogoi said, “A minister under the BJP government has insulted the six communities. Such behaviour will not be tolerated. If the government does not take immediate action, the situation in Assam could deteriorate.”

The AATASU president urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take strict action against the concerned minister, warning that his remarks amounted to incitement against nearly two crore people belonging to the six communities.

“We cannot sit quietly while a conspiracy is being hatched against our people. The Chief Minister must intervene immediately,” he added.

Gogoi reaffirmed that the demand for ST status is a constitutional and democratic right of the six indigenous groups.

“We are seeking our rights through constitutional means. The BJP, however, seems to be backtracking from its earlier commitments,” he said.

He cautioned that the environment in Assam could turn volatile if the government fails to resolve the issue.

“The government must act swiftly and grant ST recognition to the six communities for the sake of Assam’s peaceful and secure future,” Gogoi stated.

