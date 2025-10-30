“We’re Ready to Offer Free Assamese Tuition to Gaurav Gogoi”; BJP Spokesperson

In a press conference held on Thursday, BJP’s chief spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay extended his gratitude to the Assam Cabinet for its recent key decisions, particularly highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on strengthening embankments along the Brahmaputra River.

Upadhyay stated that the Cabinet has taken significant decisions concerning the Brahmaputra and also announced that special provisions under the Basundhara Scheme have been made for the Moran and Motok communities.

He further informed that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) amount collected from Zubeen Garg’s final film “Roi Roi Binale” will be contributed to the Kalaguru Artist Foundation in honour of the late singer’s legacy.

Responding to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s recent remarks on the semiconductor industry, Upadhyay said, “The Congress has already declared that if they come to power, the semiconductor industry will not be developed in Assam but shifted outside the state, to Bengaluru or Karnataka.”

Addressing the controversy surrounding the singing of Bangladesh’s national anthem "Amar Sonar Bangla” during a Congress rally at Sribhumi, Upadhyay sharply criticised Gogoi’s response. “Instead of apologising, he only offered a clarification. He hardly understands Assamese, let alone Bengali,” Upadhyay remarked, adding humorously, “We are ready to offer Gaurav Gogoi free tuition in Assamese.”

He also accused Congress leaders like Priyank Kharge of misrepresenting facts to mislead the people of Assam, saying that their statements reflect a poor understanding of both language and sentiment.

