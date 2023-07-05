Assam

West Bengal Advocate Accuses Dhubri Cop of Misbehavior in Inebriated Condition

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police officer identified as Haren Chandra Biswas was detained by the Dhubri police on Tuesday and sent for a medical examination.
A police official of the BN College Town Outpost in Dhubri district was detained for allegedly misbehaving over the phone with a special public prosecutor (SPP) of Jalpaiguri court in West Bengal under the influence of alcohol.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police officer identified as Haren Chandra Biswas was detained by the Dhubri police on Tuesday and sent for a medical examination. He was later suspended by Dhubri Superintendent of Police Nabin Singh from duty pending further investigation.

Speaking to the media, the victim advocate said, “The on-duty police official had misbehaved with me under the influence of alcohol. He also threatened with dire consequences after I made a complaint about his behavior to the Dhubri police station officer in charge. I am native of Ghoshpara locality, but I stay in Jalpaiguri in West Bengal after my marriage. I am a special public prosecutor by profession.”

It is learnt that the victim’s husband is a chief judicial officer in Jalpaiguri court and they had approached the Dhubri police over a property dispute.

Interestingly, this incident has come to light at a time when Assam police have launched a man-hunt to nab the Ghagrapar police station officer in charge in Nalbari who had been recently accused of clicking naked pictures of a teenager girl and humiliating her in front of other police officials inside the lock-up.

