What Assam CM Announced Today In His Facebook Live Session

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a Facebook Live address on Thursday, provided key updates on multiple state and national developments, ranging from the Zubeen Garg murder case to economic initiatives and defence exhibitions.

On the Zubeen Garg murder investigation, Dr Sarma said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will file the charge sheet by December 10, 2025, based on the evidence gathered during the probe. He addressed questions raised by critics on how the Chief Minister is aware of the charge sheet details, saying, “Some are questioning without trying to understand the facts. After the charge sheet is filed, I will directly question those spreading false narratives.” He also noted that critics had not participated as witnesses in the judicial inquiry, raising questions about their stance. The CM added that Assam had faced a conspiracy to destabilise the state, and the charge sheet would clarify facts.

Speaking on the Vrindavani Vastra imports, Dr Sarma said the Assam government will sign an agreement with a London-based museum to bring the textiles to Assam for six months. He will personally travel to London on November 16 and 17 to finalise discussions.

Regarding the Air Force Show in Guwahati, Dr Sarma stated that the Rafales, which made Operation Sindoor successful, will fly in the skies of Guwahati. The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to attend the air show on November 9, 2025.

On governance and welfare initiatives, the Chief Minister announced that graduate students passing out in 2025 will receive a monthly stipend of ₹2,500 under the Chief Minister's Jibon Prerana Scheme. He further stated that appointment letters for primary school teachers will be issued on November 9, while recruitment for police constables will also be completed within the month. Additionally, advertisements for 4,000 police posts will be released this month, and appointment letters for the ADRE and Health Department recruits will be issued by early December.