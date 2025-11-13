What Decisions Did the Assam Cabinet Take Today? Check Here

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday approved a series of transformative initiatives aimed at boosting infrastructure, sports, community participation, and governance across the state. The decisions, which together involve an outlay of over ₹4,000 crore, reflect the government’s push for rapid development, citizen engagement, and cultural consolidation.

High-Speed Road Network: Asom Mala 3.0

In a major infrastructure push, the Cabinet approved the implementation of Asom Mala 3.0, with an investment of ₹3,217 crore to develop a high-speed transport corridor. The ambitious plan covers 883 km of roads and 36 bridges across 34 districts, aiming to drastically improve connectivity, reduce travel time, and enhance economic activity statewide.

Transforming Assam into a Sporting Powerhouse

The Cabinet also cleared ₹765 crore for the redevelopment of the RG Baruah Sports Complex into a world-class, multi-sport facility. The project will feature a 25,000-seater FIFA Category 2 stadium, positioning Assam as a hub for national and international sporting events and nurturing future talent.

Community-Led Riverbank Protection

To address recurring flood and erosion challenges, the Cabinet approved a Community-Led Riverbank Protection Policy. This initiative will execute riverbank embankment projects based on voluntary land relinquishment, ensuring faster implementation and greater community involvement, while safeguarding lives and property along Assam’s rivers.

Historical Accountability: 1983 Disturbances Report

The Cabinet also approved the distribution of the Tribhuvan Prasad Tewary Commission report on the Assam Disturbances of 1983. Both hard and soft copies will be made available during the forthcoming session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, reflecting the government’s commitment to transparency, historical accountability, and informed policymaking.

Honour for Parents: Matri Pitri Vandana

In a unique welfare initiative, the Cabinet approved special casual leave for state government employees under Matri Pitri Vandana, allowing staff to spend quality time with their parents. Employees may avail the leave from 9–12 July or 23–26 July 2026, underscoring the government’s focus on family values and social cohesion.

Driving Development, Sports, and Social Welfare

These decisions collectively highlight the Assam government’s multi-pronged approach: strengthening infrastructure, promoting sports excellence, empowering communities, ensuring historical accountability, and encouraging family values. With Asom Mala 3.0 and RG Baruah Sports Complex redevelopment, Assam is poised to emerge as a model for connectivity, athletic achievement, and citizen-focused governance in the Northeast.