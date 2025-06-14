What Did MP Bhubaneswar Kalita Tell World Leaders About Pakistan’s Terror Links?

As part of a bold diplomatic initiative titled Operation Sindoor, the Government of India has dispatched multiple parliamentary delegations to 33 countries to expose Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. Among those representing India on the global stage was senior Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Bhubaneswar Kalita.
In an exclusive conversation with Pratidin Time, Kalita detailed his visit to the United States, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia, where the Indian delegation met with top-level officials and policymakers to present India’s case against state-sponsored terrorism and build strategic global partnerships.
What is Operation Sindoor?
Launched on May 22, Operation Sindoor is India’s latest parliamentary diplomacy initiative, aimed at rallying international support to counter terrorism. The outreach ended on June 11, with 59 Members of Parliament and retired diplomats split across seven teams, visiting 33 nations.
The central goal:
-
To highlight Pakistan’s long-standing role in sheltering and financing terror groups
-
To share credible intelligence and documentation with world leaders
-
To build pressure on global platforms for concrete action against terrorism sponsors
Bhubaneswar Kalita’s Global Mission
MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was part of the team led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, engaged with foreign ministers, policy experts, and security officials in five key nations across the Americas.
“This was not just a diplomatic exercise—it was India taking a strong moral position on a global issue,” Kalita told Pratidin Time.
“In every meeting, we conveyed our nation’s firm stance against terrorism and the need for unified global resolve, particularly regarding Pakistan’s role in fostering instability in South Asia.”
Kalita emphasized that the delegation’s visit was well received, with officials in the visited countries expressing support for India’s concerns and openness to greater collaboration.
International Dialogue: A Multi-Layered Approach
During their tour, the MPs interacted with:
-
Heads of State and senior government officials
-
Foreign ministry representatives
-
Security and counter-terrorism experts
-
Think tanks and diplomatic advisors
These interactions allowed India to push forward its case for coordinated global action against terrorism sponsors and also reinforce bilateral relationships across continents.
India’s Parliamentary Diplomacy in Action
This outreach marks a significant evolution in India’s global engagement strategy, combining traditional diplomacy with direct lawmaker-to-lawmaker dialogue. The approach brings a human and democratic face to India’s foreign policy goals.
Operation Sindoor stands out for its scale and clarity of purpose—showcasing India’s determination to take terrorism discourse beyond summits and into the offices of world leaders.
Why It Matters
India has repeatedly raised its concerns on global platforms including the United Nations, G20, and SCO. However, Operation Sindoor has taken this further—turning the country’s elected representatives into ambassadors of truth and security, speaking candidly about terrorism’s global threat and urging the world to recognize and act.
