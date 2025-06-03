Punjab Police Nab Spy for Leaking Army Details to ISI During Operation Sindoor

In a major security operation, the Punjab Police arrested a Tarn Taran resident, Gagandeep Singh, for allegedly leaking classified military information to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) during Operation Sindoor.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, the accused was also in contact with Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla and had been in touch with him for the past five years. Chawla allegedly facilitated Singh’s connection with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) through whom he shared classified details such as troop deployments and strategic locations, posing a serious threat to national security.

The arrest was made following a joint operation by Counter-Intelligence Punjab and Tarn Taran Police after actionable inputs were received. The police recovered a mobile phone containing sensitive intelligence, including details of over 20 ISI contacts.

“Acting swiftly on information received from Counter-Intelligence Punjab, @TarnTaranPolice arrested Gagandeep Singh, alias Gagan, from Mohalla Rodupur. He was in touch with ISI and Gopal Singh Chawla and was leaking sensitive data regarding army movements during Operation Sindoor,” DGP Yadav stated in a post on X.

Further investigations have revealed that Singh also received payments via Indian channels from Pakistani handlers. A case under the Official Secrets Act has been registered at the City Police Station, Tarn Taran.

The DGP confirmed that financial and technical probes are underway to trace the extent of the network and uncover any additional collaborators.

Operation Sindoor, carried out by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7, involved precision missile strikes targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including major bases of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke. The operation was in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 Indian personnel.

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to national security, the Punjab Police stated that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in activities that threaten the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

