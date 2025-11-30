What Did the Assam Cabinet Decide Today? Check Key Approvals and Announcements

The Assam Cabinet on Sunday approved several significant decisions, covering social security for health workers, salary revisions for Mini ITI staff, administrative continuity at North Lakhimpur University, and land allocation under Mission Basundhara.

NHM Health Workers’ Social Security Enhanced

The Cabinet approved an increase in compassionate financial assistance for the next of kin of employees who die while working under the National Health Mission (NHM). The assistance has been raised from ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh, to be disbursed from the state-supported NHM budget.

“This enhanced assistance strengthens social security for the families of our frontline health workers,” the Cabinet noted.

Administrative Continuity at North Lakhimpur University

To ensure the uninterrupted functioning of North Lakhimpur University, the Cabinet approved an ordinance amending Section 58 of the North Lakhimpur University Act, 2023.

The amendment allows the Registrar to continue in office for three years or until a regular Registrar is appointed, whichever comes first, ensuring smooth administrative operations at the university.

Revised Pay for Mini ITI Contractual Staff

The Cabinet approved a revised salary structure for 170 contractual employees across five Mini ITIs located in Dudhnoi, Pathsala, Rangia, Bishwanath Chariali, and Titabor.

Effective January 1, 2026, the employees will receive a 3% annual increment (for 2015–2025) on their base pay, with the aim of standardising and strengthening their fixed pay structure.

Shaheed Memorial and Commemorative Events

The Cabinet announced that a Shaheed Memorial will be inaugurated in Guwahati on December 10. On December 9, 860 lamps will be lit to honour the memory of martyrs, while their families will be invited to the inauguration ceremony on December 10.

Across Assam, each district will organise commemorative events where 1,000 to 10,000 people are expected to perform the patriotic song “Shaheed Pranamo Tomak” in tribute.

Land Distribution Under Mission Basundhara

The Cabinet approved the allocation of government land to 660 landless and marginal farmer families under Mission Basundhara 2.0 in Dhubri, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Nalbari, and Barpeta.

Additionally, in Sonitpur, Barpeta, and Golaghat, 721 marginal and landless families will receive government khud and chiling land under the continuous service provision of Mission Basundhara.

These decisions are part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to improve social security, support educational institutions, and empower marginalised communities across Assam.

Six Communities ST Report Discussion

The Cabinet also discussed the recently submitted report on the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status of six communities. Officials noted that some organisations, including CCTOA, have provided comments, suggesting that the report has not been fully studied.

A three-member ministerial committee, including Keshav Mahanta and Piyush Hazarika, will invite CCTOA for further discussion and conduct a detailed review. The Cabinet clarified that the report poses no harm to the existing communities.

Also Read: Assam Cabinet Approves ST Status for Six Communities, Heritage Museum and Teacher Regulations